Ramdas Athawale Urges PM Modi To Remain On Social Media; Speculates On Reason

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on quitting social media, Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged that PM Modi should stay. Athawale also mentioned that the reason behind PM Modi leaving digital platforms may be the false allegations made against him amid the violence in Delhi.

Speaking to the media Athawale said, "It might be because of false allegations he might have decided to do so but I feel he should stay."

READ | Biplab Deb Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi For Slamming PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post

BJP leaders ask PM Modi to reconsider

BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged him to reconsider his decision. The tweet came minutes after PM Modi announced his decision. She tweeted, "Not at all - Please reconsider!"

READ | NCP Welcomes PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post, Advises 'Bhakts' To Follow Suit

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quits social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi.

If there is one person who has very effectively used social media for nation building, it's @narendramodi ji. The world admires him for his insightful, visionary messages.

If taken, this decision will be a very big loss for the social media world & for the common man. https://t.co/TIh4QMAHMp — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) March 2, 2020

READ | Ramdas Athawale Hails Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Transfer Bhima-Koregaon Case To NIA

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday. He made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. Currently he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

READ | PM Modi Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media Accounts; BJP Leaders Ask Him To Reconsider