Ramdas Athawale Urges PM Modi To Remain On Social Media; Speculates On Reason

Politics

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on quitting social media, RPI chief & Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged that PM Modi should stay.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Athawale

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on quitting social media, Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged that PM Modi should stay. Athawale also mentioned that the reason behind PM Modi leaving digital platforms may be the false allegations made against him amid the violence in Delhi. 

Speaking to the media Athawale said, "It might be because of false allegations he might have decided to do so but I feel he should stay."

BJP leaders ask PM Modi to reconsider

BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged him to reconsider his decision. The tweet came minutes after PM Modi announced his decision. She tweeted, "Not at all - Please reconsider!"

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quits social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi. 

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday. He made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted." 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. Currently he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

First Published:
COMMENT
