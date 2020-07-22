Kerala Gold Smuggling: Oppn Leader Chennithala Accuses Govt Of Tampering With Evidence

The investigation into the Kerala gold smuggling case is now gaining momentum with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) widening the ambit of the probe. Opining on the same, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that the state government is trying to destroy evidence in gold smuggling case by changing CCTV cameras in the secretariat.

Alleging that the government is trying to destroy evidence, Ramesh Chennithala requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to secure the evidence and proceed with the investigation and further alleged the involvement of Chief Secretary.

"It is very unfortunate that the state government is trying to destroy all the evidence related to gold smuggling case by changing CCTV cameras in the secretariat on the pretext that lightning and thunder occurred. We never heard any thunder or lightning recently. I really suspect there is an effort to destroy all the evidence. The Chief Secretary is also involved in that," Chennithala said.

"It is not acceptable. We are requesting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to secure the evidence and proceed with the investigation," he said

READ: Kerala gold smuggling: ED files money laundering case; Customs to interrogate key accused

ED Files Money Laundering Case

The ED has registered a money laundering case in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal. As per sources, the focus will be on uncovering the modus operandi of the money laundering. It is likely that the ED will question more suspects apart from those already interrogated by the NIA and the Customs.

Meanwhile, a special NIA court in Kochi granted permission to the Customs for interrogating Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. On Tuesday, the aforesaid accused were remanded to NIA custody till July 24. Suresh has sought bail, claiming that she has been falsely implicated in the case.

READ: Kerala gold smuggling: 13 foreign shipments come under NIA scanner as probe widens

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

READ: Kerala gold smuggling: Accused Swapna Suresh seeks bail; hearing likely on July 24

READ: Kerala Gold Scandal: Letter by UAE diplomat authorized Faisal to take over consignment

(With Inputs from ANI)