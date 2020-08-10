Rapprochement With Congress? Sachin Pilot Camp MLA Cautions Against Assumptions

Amid reports of rapprochement with Congress on Monday, Sachin Pilot camp MLA Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur opined that too much was being said very quickly. According to him, too many assumptions and rumours were doing the rounds. Thereafter, he urged everyone to refrain from speculations. Earlier in the day, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot met ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This is being perceived as an attempt to woo Pilot and 18 other MLAs back to the Congress fold ahead of the Assembly session commencing on August 14. As per sources, Pilot explained the circumstances in which he took the decision and clarified that he was not against the party. At the same time, he apprised the Congress top brass over his grievances with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Sources told ANI that Congress had managed to pacify some MLAs from the Pilot camp.

Too much is being said too quickly. Too many assumptions, too many rumours and too many factually incorrect stories. Hold your horses everyone! Watch this space for updates! — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) August 10, 2020

Read: Amid Buzz About Pilot's Reconciliation With Congress, MP Cites 'extended Family' Analogy

Fissures within Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

Read: Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Meets Gandhis; Congress Hints At Truce

BJP acknowledges reconciliation

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia reiterated that the political crisis was a result of the internal bickering within the ruling party. He lamented that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had stepped in to defuse the crisis very late owing to which the people of Rajasthan including the youth, workers, and farmers suffered for 31 days. Heaving a sigh of relief that the dispute has ended, he called upon the Congress party to apologise to the people of the state. Moreover, he asked the Ashok Gehlot-led government to waive off the loans of farmers, fulfill the demands of the unemployed individuals, waive off the water, electricity and school charges and stop the spate of crimes in Rajasthan.

Read: Today Or A Few Months Later, Congress Govt In Rajasthan Will Disintegrate: Gulab Chand Kataria