Rajasthan BJP Tacitly Accepts Pilot's Reconciliation With Congress, Asks Govt To Apologise

In a tacit acceptance that Sachin Pilot has reconciled with Congress, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia reiterated that the political crisis was a result of the internal bickering within the ruling party. He lamented that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had stepped in to defuse the crisis very late owing to which the people of Rajasthan including the youth, workers, and farmers suffered for 31 days. Earlier in the day, a meeting was held between Pilot and the brother-sister duo in the national capital.

Heaving a sigh of relief that the dispute has ended, he called upon the Congress party to apologise to the people of the state. Moreover, he asked the Ashok Gehlot-led government to waive off the loans of farmers, fulfill the demands of the unemployed individuals, waive off the water, electricity and school charges and stop the spate of crimes in Rajasthan. Poonia also demanded Congress give an account of the money spent during the past 31 days.

चलो झगड़ा निपट गया हो तो जनता से माफ़ी मांगों, कुछ काम करो फटाफट,वादे के मुताबिक किसानों का कर्जा माफ़ करो,बेरोजगारों की लंबित मांगों को पूरा करो,पानी-बिजली व स्कूल फीस माफ कराओ,अपराधों को रोको,31 दिन के भाषण के साथ-साथ खर्चे का हिसाब दो, पहले इतना करो आगे का होमवर्क फिर बताऊंगा — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) August 10, 2020

The rift within Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

Pilot's meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being perceived as a last-ditch attempt to woo back the ex-Deputy CM and his group of 18 MLAs to the party fold ahead of the Assembly session which is set to commence on August 14. Speaking to ANI on condition of anonymity, leaders supporting Pilot confirmed that they are in touch with the Congress leadership. They added that the party has assured them of an early resolution of their grievances pertaining to Rajasthan.

