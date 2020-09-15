Ravi Kishan Replies To Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood Defence; Repeats 'some Are Taking Drugs'

After senior actor Jaya Bachchan lashed out at industry insiders for tarnishing the image of Bollywood, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan who spoke against the drug menace in parliament on Monday responded to her by saying that he did not mean to target anyone. "I never said that the whole film industry is taking drugs but some people are still taking drugs. I respect the film industry. I understand Jaya Ji's ideology. Maine kisi ki thali me ched nhi kiya. I said what I wanted to say yesterday. I have also struggled so much for entering the film industry, I didn't target anyone," said Ravi Kishan.

"There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of the film industry, not just my right, my duty to raise it in Parliament, Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest,'crawled' my way up, worked in 600 films," said Ravi Kishan.

Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke in support of the Bollywood industry on the second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished.

She had also indirectly called out Ravi Kishan's statements in the parliament saying, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."

'Drug addiction is on a rise': Ravi Kishan

On Monday, BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan raised the issue of 'drug addiction' in Bollywood and praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has launched a massive crackdown on a drug racket linked to the film industry.

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP stated.

