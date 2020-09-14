NCB Arrests 6 More Including 'apex Names' In Sushant Case Drug Nexus; Rhea May Move HC

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested six more persons in connection with the drug nexus linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) court via video conferencing.

This comes as Republic Media Network reported on Sunday afternoon that NCB is likely to make more arrests in connection with the drug nexus. NCB sources had revealed that drug peddler named Dwayne was in direct contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Dwayne supplied drugs to Showik and Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant on multiple occasions.

Karamjeet, Showik's school friend, is alleged to have supplied drugs through Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda more than 10 times. Karamjeet was detained by the NCB on Saturday for allegedly providing drugs to Showik.

Rhea likely to move Bombay High Court

Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is most likely to move the Bombay High Court as her bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Friday. Apart from Rhea, bail plea of others who were arrested in connection to the drug nexus including her brother Showik were also rejected and all arrested have been lodged in Byculla jail.

Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit have also been arrested and are in Byculla Jail after having their bail pleas rejected.

Rhea in her bail plea had claimed innocence and stated that she was falsely implicated Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Advocate Maneshinde has said they will move the Bombay High Court after receiving the order copy of bail plea rejection by the sessions court.

