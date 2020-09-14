'Can NCB crack down on artists, singers glorifying drugs', asks Jassi in powerful post

The Narcotics Control Burueau’s crackdown on drug cartels has become a talking point, with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik getting arrested. The agency’s actions are finding more praise with actor and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan speaking about it in the Parliament. Now Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi hailed the efforts of NCB, while hoping that the crackdown extends to even singers and artists who glorify drugs in their ventures.

Jasbir Jassi on drug glorification

Taking to Twitter, Jasbir Jassi wrote that he was ‘feeling good’ with the NCB 'tightening its grip’ on those selling and using drugs. However, the singer felt that even singers and other artists played the ‘biggest role’ in ‘destroying generations’ Using hashtags like ‘drugs mafia’ and ‘save culture’, he hoped for a similar action on them.

I'm feeling good after the #NarcoticsControlBureau in #Mumbai is tightening its grip on those selling drugs and its users. Can Narcotics Bureau crack down on singers or artists who glorify drugs? It is their biggest role in destroying generations. #DrugsMafia #SaveCulture pic.twitter.com/182PMIqKeu — Jassi (@JJassiOfficial) September 13, 2020

Some of the other celebrities to strongly hit out at the drugs culture were Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon. The former has been at the forefront of the voice against the menace, claiming ‘99 per cent of Bollywood stars consume drugs’, and even seeking a blood test for stars before they are signed on for any project. Raveena had sought that the investigation does not stick to just Bollywood and Sandalwood, where two actresses have been arrested, and should widened to include hotels, educational institutions.

Film industry in drug row

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s associates like Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant were arrested by the NCB for their alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Rhea is set to be lodged at the Byculla jail till September 22.

Her links to the drug cartel had been established by the ED that was probing the financial aspects of the Sushant case. Meanwhile, the CBI is leading the parallel investigation into the death of Sushant.

On the other hand, South actors Sanjjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi have been arrested in a separate investigaiton into involvement of drugs.

