'Toolkit' Case: Congress Leaders Slam Arrest Of Activist Disha Ravi; Extend Solidarity

Slamming the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, top Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid and Anand Sharma on Sunday condemned her arrest and subsequent police custody. Extending solidarity with to activist, the leaders highlighted her right to get bail. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha too condemned her arrest and demanded her 'unconditional release'. Ravi has been remanded to police custody for five days by the Patiala House Court, after she was picked by Delhi police in Bengaluru.

Toolkit case: Delhi Police refutes Disha Ravi's editing claim; says 'shared doc to Greta'

Congress leaders shocked at Disha Ravi's arrest

Arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi is most unfortunate & shocking. Custodial interrogation of a young woman without any criminal antecedents cannot be justified. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) February 14, 2021

'Toolkit' author Mo Dhaliwal slams Disha Ravi's arrest; says 'Doc had tweets, hashtags'

Disha Ravi arrested

Delhi police's special cell arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Bengaluru on Sunday. Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. She also argued that every party, including the BJP, had its own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit, breaking down in court.

Justifying her arrest, Delhi police stated that Ravi had done more than 'editing 2 lines of the toolkit' document. Alleging that Ravi had started a Whatsapp group to collaborate with 'toolkit' authors - pro-Khalistani group 'Poetic Justice Foundation', Delhi police added that she had shared the document with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and later asked to remove the 'main doc'. Police had already filed an FIR on the authors of the 'toolkit document', claiming it aimed to create disaffection and disharmony under sections like sedition, criminal conspiracy, spreading hatred among communities. Pointing out the 'prior actions' section of the tool-kit - authored by pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), police said that it was a 'planned conspiracy to execute such a plan'.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha slams Disha Ravi's arrest; demands 'immediate release'

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave' - which encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence - killing one farmer and injuring 510 police officers. Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions, and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' removed the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody in Greta 'toolkit' probe; breaks down in court