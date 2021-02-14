'Take A Stand Against Illegals': Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Challenges Congress

Amid Congress' campaign in poll bound Assam, BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hit out at the grand old party for their 'Assam Bachao Yatra'. Sarma questioned the opposition and urged them to take a stand against illegal immigrants in the state. Sarma's statement comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kick-started the party's campaign in the state.

'From whom do they want to save Assam?'

Interacting with the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on the Congress and stated that if they wish to 'save' the state then they should take a firm stand on illegal immigration in the state. In addition, he also challenged the opposition to give assurance regarding Assam's culture. Further hitting out at the Congress for bringing up 'stale issues', he added that no one is talking about CAA.

Nobody is discussing CAA. You can check social media. People are busy discussing that Assam has given scooty to girl students, and which two-wheeler the boys will get. Congress is behind by 50 years, brings up stale issues: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/cWquC686AF — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

READ: '71,000 Teachers Recruited In Last 5 Years', Says BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead Of Polls

Rahul Gandhi kick-starts Assam campaign

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday has commenced his party's Assam campaign. Donning 'No CAA' gamchas, Gandhi challenged the ruling BJP and assured people that 'no power can break Assam'. Assering confidence, Rahul Gandhi has said that Congress will counter anyone interfering with Assam Accord. Moreover, he also stated that CAA will not be implemented in Assam.

No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party & people of Assam will teach them a lesson together: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam



Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, seen wearing 'No CAA' gamchas pic.twitter.com/79nGksIkAE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

#WATCH | ".....Hum ne yeh gamchha pehna hai.. ispe likha hai CAA.. ispe humne cross laga rakha hai, matlab chahe kuchh bhi ho jaye.. CAA nahi hoga.. 'hum do, hamare do' achhi tarah sun lo, (CAA) nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sivasagar, Assam pic.twitter.com/ZYk7xAUdYx — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

BJP confident of retaining power in Assam

Even so, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday had expressed confidence and said that his government has fulfilled all expectations of the people in the state and will come back to power after the assembly elections, which will likely take place in March-April this year. During the last session of the present assembly, Sonowal expressed confidence that the ruling coalition will emerge victorious because of the "the good work" it has done in the last five years.

"The BJP is successful in fulfilling all expectations of the people of the state. We have worked hard and given equal respect to all people. We will come back again. Let us work together," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the achievements of the first BJP-led government in Assam and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in all spheres. Sonowal asked his party's MLAs not to be sad for leaving the Assembly as they will again sit on the treasury bench after forming the next NDA government in the state within a few months.

'Modi Govt Wants To Handover Agricuture Business To Top Industrialists': Rahul Gandhi