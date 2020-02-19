'Jayalalithaa's Identity Is More Than Women & Child Protection Day': Renuka Chowdhury

Ahead of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary on February 24, former Union Women and Child Development Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday stated that the birthday of J Jayalalithaa cannot just be celebrated as the Women and Children Protection Day as she was more than that.

While interacting with a news agency the Congress leader said, "Jayalalithaa's identity cannot just be reduced to the Women and Child Protection Day. She was much more than that. I am glad that they are doing that on her birthday."

"I think it should be a greater tribute not to reduce her to Women and Child Protection Day because she is a woman. You do not do that to men. We welcome it but it is not enough," she added.

READ | TN names two state-run varsities after Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu CM announces Women and Children Protection Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had recently informed in the state assembly that the state will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on February 24 as the Women and Children Protection Day. Along with marking her birthday as Women and Children Protection Day, the Tamil Nadu state government will also announce many government schemes on her name. As a part of the former CM's birth anniversary celebrations, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party has also asked its workers to help the poor by organising blood donation and medical camps.

READ | Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to be observed as Girl Children Protection Day: TN govt

Tamil Nadu Names two State-run universities after Jayalalithaa

Earlier on January 9, the Tamil Nadu state assembly had passed two Bills to name a fisheries university and a music varsity after late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University and The Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University have been rechristened "The Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University," and "The Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University."

READ | Queen makers approached Simi Garewal for a role in Jayalalithaa web series, she refused

READ | J Jayalalithaa: Films the actor-turned-politician was a part of in the south industry

(With ANI inputs)