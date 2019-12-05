J Jayalalithaa: Films The Actor-turned-politician Was A Part Of In The South Industry

Jayaram Jayalalithaa was an Indian politician and an actor. She served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. J Jayalalithaa was a prominent classical dancer who was trained under various forms of dancing like Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi and Kathak. She started her career in acting during the 1960s. She acted in over 140 films in different languages like Telugu, Tamil and Kannada and was known for her acting and dance skills. Let’s have a look at some of the films Jayalalithaa has been a part of.

Movies J Jayalalithaa has acted in

Jayalalithaa films in Tamil:

J Jayalalithaa made her debut in the Tamil film industry as a lead actress in the movie Vennira Aadai (1965). After this, she acted in many Tamil films like Ayirathil Oruvan, Kanni Thaai, Mugaraasi, Thanipiravi, Aastiparulu, Chandrodhyam, Gowri Kalyanam, Major Chandrakanth, Mani Magudam and many other films. She won a special award from Filmfare and the Best Actress award for her Tamil film Chandhrodhayam.

Jayalalithaa films in Telugu:

J Jayalalithaa’s career in Telugu movies started in the year 1963 with the movie, Constable Kooturu. But her debut as a lead actress was in Telugu movies was in Manushulu Mamthalu. She then acted some Telugu films like Aastiparulu, Kanni Pilla, Navaratri, Aame Evaru?, Gudachari 116, Chikkadu Dorakadu, Gopaludu Bhoopaludu, Brahmachari, Sukha Dukha, Niluvu Dopidi, Baghdad Gajadonga, Tikka Shankararaiah, Shri Rama Katha and Aadarsa Kutumbam.

Jayalalithaa films in Kannada:

J Jayalalithaa’s movies were loved by many in the south. She made her debut in Kannada films as a child actor in 1961 in the movie, Sri Shaila Mahatme. She then appeared in many Kannada films like Amarashilpi Jakanchari, Chinnada Gombe, Mane Aliya, Mavan Magalu, Nanna Kartavya and Badukuva Daari.

Apart from doing a number of films in the south J Jayalalithaa has also been a part of Hindi and English films. In 1961, she made a debut in an English films Epistle. In a Bollywood film, J Jayalalithaa made her debut as a child in the movie Man Mauji. She acted in three-minute dance performance as Lord Krishna. J Jayalalithaa breathed her last in the year 2016.

