'Reports Of Monstrous Corruption': WB Guv Slams Mamata Banerjee & Other Public Servants

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hit out at the West Bengal state government by saying that reports of monstrous corruption and incredible amassing of wealth by public servants like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Party's cronies and middlemen are worrisome. Taking a jibe at the growing corruption rate in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, Jadeep Dhankhar said that systemic failure to dent such nefariously flourishing corruption industry, an open secret and talk of the town, is a slur on the state governance.

Ensuring that he is committed to ensuring exemplary consequences to these corrupt elements of the government, Dhankhar said, "Through probe and expose of mega corruption cam-channelization of ill-gotten wealth, it's parking in assets in and out of the country, by 'men in uniform' (Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police) their cronies called for."

Reports of monstrous corruption and incredible amassing of wealth by public servants @MamataOfficial, their cronies and middlemen are worrisome.



Systemic failure to dent such nefariously flourishing corruption industry, an open secret and talk of town, is a slur on governance. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 23, 2020

The Governor's claims entail a sharp escalation in his own ongoing allegations against the Mamata government. This follows hot on the heels of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also demanding that the West Bengal police be kept out of the upcoming elections in the state as they have allegedly become politicised. He has asked the EC to ensure that central forces are mobilised in the state to assure free and fair elections.

BJP workers lathi-charged in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Earlier on November 19, BJP workers were lathi-charged by the West Bengal's Cooch Behar district police as they were protesting and observing a 12-hour bandh. The BJP workers were holding a protest over the killing of BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar who was murdered during an alleged clash between the members belonging to 2 community clubs. As per the reports, Karmakar was lynched to death after he attempted to pacify the members of the clashing groups.

Reacting to this incident, the West Bengal Governor slammed the state government by saying that the political killings are on the rise in the state. Dhankhar said that on September 5, he had written a letter to the DGP, stating that the law and order situation in the state has worsened. The Governor further informed that the DGP replied to this letter by saying 'all is well'.

Dhankhar said, "I have always advised to please keep the issue of law and order separate from politics. Even today, there are some officials who are playing a dangerous game which everyone is concerned about."

Over 120 BJP workers killed in West Bengal

BJYM President Tejasvi Surya claimed that over the last two years, over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the TMC regime. He further said that since June, over 12 political workers have been killed in West Bengal. This announcement by Surya comes ahead of West Bengal assembly elections in which BJP is aiming to win 200 plus seats. In order to ramp up the poll preparations in the state, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be making separate visits to the state every month, to boost the morale of ground workers and also keep a check on the preparations.

