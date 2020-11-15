Soumitra Chatterjee gets touching tribute from Mamata Banerjee; says film world 'orphaned'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her respects to veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who passed away on Sunday. The leader paid a visit to the Padma Bhushan winner at the hospital in Kolkata, where he breathed his last. Remembering his iconic characters like Feluda and Apu, she termed him as a ‘legend’ and expressed her grief and condolences to the family.

Mamata Banerjee mourns Soumitra Chatterjee’s death

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee wrote that Indian and International cinema had ‘lost a giant' and Bengali cinema had been 'orphaned.' Calling it a ‘great loss’, she shared that his fans will ‘miss him dearly.’

CM Banerjee also highlighted how ‘Soumitra Da’ was known for his work with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. She shared his numerous accomplishments like Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, several National Awards, Banga Bibhushan and the Legion of Honor, the highest award bestowed to artists by the France Government.

Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2020

Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12.15 pm on Sunday. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first week of October. Though he recovered from it, his health faced numerous issues after that, and his health kept fluctuating.

His condition worsened in the last 48 hours, where his multiple organs stopped responding.

Considered a legend of Bengali cinema, Soumitra Chatterjee featured in over 200 films in over 50 years of his career. He went on to work with the top directors of Bengali cinema. The veteran was last seen in the 2019 film Sanjhbati.

