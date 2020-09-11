Last Updated:

Republic To Move NHRC Over Uddhav Cops' Illegal And Brazen Detention Of Reporter Anuj

Republic Media Network will approach the NHRC seeking the immediate release of its reporter Anuj Kumar & videojournalist Yashpaljit who are illegally detained

Republic Media Network will approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand the release of Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, who are in illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police for the third straight day after first being jailed without anything resembling due process 4 days before that. 

Republic will also move the Bombay High Court as attempts are made by the Maharashtra Police to forcefully interrogate Anuj and get him to reveal his sources. The reporting team was jailed by the Maharashtra Police when they were following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad.  

Arnab's unsparing message for Uddhav

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has issued a statement detailing Republic's action in the matter if Republic's journalists aren't released and if another outrageous intimidatory tactic to block Republic Media Network broadcasting in Maharashtra isn't stopped and action taken on the Shiv Sena leaders perpetrating it. 

