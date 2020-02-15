Why are world leaders only invited in Gujarat? RJD accuses PM Modi of 'narrow regionalism'

Taking an apparent jibe at US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the PM to rise above narrow regionalism.Trump along with the First Lady is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25, according to an announcement by White House early this week.

Prominent leaders like Japan and Israel prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Benjamin Netanyahu respectively have visited Gujarat previously. Hitting out at that, RJD took to its official Twitter and questioned the Prime Minister, stating why the world leaders are only invited to Gujarat. The party further slammed the PM for 'narrow regionalism'.

The tweet in Hindi read as, "Be it Xi Jinping, Shinzo Abe or Donald Trump, PM Modi only invites the world leaders to Gujarat. Is PM Modi the PM of the whole country or only of Gujarat? When will the Prime Minister rise above narrow regionalism?"

शी जिनपिंग हों, शिंज़ो आबे या डोनल्ड ट्रम्प, सभी

महत्वपूर्ण देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों को ले जाने के लिए PM मोदी को बस गुजरात राज्य ही मिलता है?



मोदी पूरे देश के PM हैं या सिर्फ़ गुजरात के?



संकीर्ण क्षेत्रवाद से कब ऊपर उठेंगे PM? — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) February 15, 2020

READ: Donald Trump says PM Modi told him '5-7 million people' will greet them at Ahmedabad

READ: Trump says 'Great honor, I think?', claims he is no 1 on Facebook followed by PM Modi

Sena Slams Trump For 'India's Exclusion From Developing Countries

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed the United States move to exclude India from the list of 'developing nations'. Saamana stated that firing off the shoulder of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the US took this step giving a shock to the Indian economy. Lamenting over the loss of tax subsidies lost on Indian goods, Saamana stated that India's international businessmen will also face ire because of this move.

Slamming Trump's agenda, Saamana stated that India, China and South Korea have been excluded from the 'developing' list right ahead of his India visit - breaking the tradition of 'good tidings' ahead of a visit. It added that PM Modi was personally monitoring the preparations for 'Kem Chho Trump' - Trump's mega event in Ahmedabad. Alleging that Trump had excluded India to appease American companies ahead of his 2020 re-election bid, Saamana adds that Trump had announced India as a developed nation by citing its inclusion in the G-20 nations.

READ: Sena slams Trump for 'India's exclusion from developing countries'; links US 2020 election

READ: Trump's India visit will be delightful spectacle, utterly successful: Experts

Why are world leaders only invited in Gujarat? RJD accuses PM Modi of 'narrow regionalism'