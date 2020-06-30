Ban On 59 Apps: Prithviraj Chavan Takes Jibe At Centre, Urges Similar Action On NaMo App

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday took a dig at the Centre a day after it banned 59 Chinese Apps. He said this is a "good" move to protect the privacy of 130 crore Indians. At the same time, he alleged that the NaMo App also violated the privacy of Indians by accessing 22 data points. According to Chavan, this App surreptitiously changed the privacy settings and sent data to third party companies in the US.

It is good that Modi Govt is protecting the privacy of 130cr Indians by banning 59 Chinese apps. The NaMo app also violates privacy of Indians by accessing 22 data points, surreptitiously changing the privacy settings and sending data to third party companies in US. #BanNaMoApp — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) June 30, 2020

59 apps banned

Amid the tensions with China at the LAC, the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. This decision of banning 59 Chinese Apps was taken because they were engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order. Revealing that the Ministry of Information Technology had received many complaints of some Apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India, the Centre stated that this was a matter of deep concern which required emergency measures.

Moreover, there had been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps which harm the country's sovereignty and the privacy of citizens. These 59 Apps will be barred for usage in mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. The banned Apps include TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner etc.

India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time. Over the last few days, there has been a growing consensus in India on containing the economic influence of China.

