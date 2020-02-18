Trouble For Nitish? Tejashwi's 'Berozgari Yatra' Gets Ideological Backing From 3 JDU MLAs

In what could be considered a big blow for Bihar CM Nitish, RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' led by Tejashwi Yadav has received support from three ruling Janata Dal (United) leaders in Bihar. The three leaders who extended support to the rival party's march are- Kochadhaman Mujahid Alam- JDU MLA from Kishanganj district, Javed Iqbal Ansari- JDU MLC from Banka and Amarnath Gami- JDU MLA from Hayaghat.

According to Alam, there is "no doubt" that unemployment is a major issue in the state. Extending support to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Ansari questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment and migration issues in the state. Earlier, on the issue of unemployment and Tejashwi's Berozgari Yatra JDU MLA Amarnath Gami had offered an interesting take:

'No govt has worked to address unemployment'

According to Gami, no government in the state has ever worked to address the issue of unemployment. While speaking to the reporters earlier, he had said, "No doubt, there is unemployment in Bihar. If there was no unemployment then people would not have left Bihar to work in other states. No government has ever worked to address this issue. It is not possible to remove unemployment without the Centre's help. If Tejashwi ji is taking out a 'yatra' against unemployment, he should know that the problem of unemployment will not be solved by this. For solving it, a plan should be made and the public should be informed about it."

Poster war continues

Meanwhile, the poster war between the JD(U) and RJD has continued in the state ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Recently, the seventh poster was released by JDU and the RJD has also responded every time. As per reports, the aim of the JDU through the posters is to create fear psychosis among the voters of the return of 'Jungle Raj' of Lalu-Rabri.

RJD prepares for assembly elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already started preparations for this year's assembly elections in Bihar. Taking up the issue of unemployment, the party is slated to hold a 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' in Patna on February 23. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the rally in the state capital, following which it will be held in every district of the state.

(With ANI Inputs)