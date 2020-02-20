RJD's Tejashwi Slams 'BJP-backed Fundamentalist' Waris Pathan's '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Threat

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan who said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus, is a fundamentalist backed by BJP. Waris Pathan made the controversial remark at a rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka in the presence of AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel on February 15. The former MLA from the Byculla constituency claimed that the government was scared of Muslim women leading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, he asked the crowd to remember that 15 crore people (Muslims) had the strength to "overpower" 100 crore people.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav slammed BJP over Pathan's comment and said that after umpteen failed attempts at polarisation, the party is backing the fundamentalists.

Tejashwi's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated as: "We are fighting a common battle because of our common heritage and common martyrdom. Despite its, umpteen attempt of polarisation, BJP has failed and hence the fundamentalist has projected its fundamental partners for this purpose. Constitutional abiding and law lovers should boycott such people who spew venom."

हमारी सांझी विरासत और सांझी शहादत की बदौलत हम सांझी लड़ाई लड़ रहे है। भाजपाईयों के लाख चाहने के बावजूद भी ध्रुवीकरण नहीं हो पा रहा तो कट्टरपंथी BJP ने अब अपने सहयोगी कट्टरपंथी लोगों को आगे किया है। संविधानप्रिय व न्यायप्रिय लोग ऐसे ज़हरीले लोगों का बहिष्कार करे। https://t.co/0VIDraEj0N — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 20, 2020

BJP Slams Waris Pathan's '15 Cr' Threat

However, contrary to Tejashwi's claims, BJP has slammed AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan's shocking communal threat. Responding to Pathan’s remark, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed it as “highly provocative”. Contending that Pathan could not have made the controversial remark without the consent of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Bhatia recalled the alleged hate speech delivered by Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2012. Describing the AIMIM leaders as “habitual offenders”, the BJP spokesperson predicted that the Hyderabad-based party had no place in Indian polity.

Gaurav Bhatia opined, “The statement is condemnable. But is not shocking at all. Because Mr. Waris Pathan would not have been able to spew venom without the permission of Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi who is seen there sitting. And this is a highly provocative response. It also reflects the mindset of AIMIM. And even in the past, Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi who is facing trial in criminal charges has uttered something similar.”

