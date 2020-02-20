Kirit Somaiya Slams Waris Pathan For Hateful Threat, Says 'language Similar To Jinnah's'

Amid the controversy over a video that has surfaced on Thursday, February 20 showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan making communal remarks, BJP's Kirit Somaiya stated that the remarks were unacceptable and that there should be an enquiry on the same.

READ: AIMIM's Waris Pathan Makes Hateful '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Threat, Echoes Akbaruddin Owaisi

Pathan's dare

Somaiya said, "AIMIM's Pathan has taken the ultimate step of promoting hate and his language is similar to that of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Some opposition party members say that they want Jinnah wali azzadi whereas others say that they will "snatch azaadi". We demand that there should be a strict inquiry into these remarks."

A video surfaced on Thursday showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

READ: 'Highly Provocative': BJP Slams Waris Pathan's '15 Cr' Threat, Claims Owaisi Gave Consent

"We have to take Azadi and if it is not given, it must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (to Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and they are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan. He added, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Earlier on February 5, Pathan had admitted that he organised the Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Mumbai's Nagpada area, in conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. "One more Shaheen Bagh has come up in my constituency of Nagpada. Many women are coming out every night and protesting. I am one of the organisers," said Waris Pathan adding that he had visited over seven locations where protestors are happening from Mumbai to Delhi, including Pune.

READ: AIMIM's Waris Pathan Won't Apologise For '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Communal Threat, Blames BJP

READ: AIMIM's Waris Pathan Confesses To Organising Mumbai 'Shaheen Bagh' Protest