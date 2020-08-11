Despite Pilot's Return To Congress Fold, CM Gehlot Unhappy With Some Rebel MLAs: Sources

In another twist in the Rajasthan political crisis on Tuesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed unhappiness regarding the return of some rebels to the party fold according to sources. This comes even as scores of former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's supporters are awaiting his arrival in Jaipur. Pilot shall be returning to Rajasthan after a month.

During the discussion at the Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, some MLAs contended that it was not prudent to trust the MLAs belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp. A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party has been scheduled at 7 pm as per sources. It is likely that the rebel MLAs might face tough opposition in this meeting.

Truce with Congress

In a massive breakthrough, Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital on Monday. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party. A three-member committee shall be constituted to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs and reach an appropriate resolution.

The Congress statement read, "Shri Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party. Following this meeting, Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot & the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof."



Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Gehlot exuded confidence in the Congress party completing its 5-year tenure and winning the 2023 Assembly polls in Rajasthan. Maintaining that the party is united, he conceded that it was his responsibility to redress the issues put forth by the Pilot camp MLAs. According to him, BJP's attempt to lure Congress legislators had totally failed.

"It is my responsibility to see what issues they have with me. Apart from this, BJP suffered a big defeat in all this. This is the victory of the people of Rajasthan...A new energy has been generated in Congress with this. It is our responsibility to save democracy," Ashok Gehlot opined.

