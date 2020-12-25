Sachin Pilot Flays Centre For 'cheating' Farmers Over Laws, Rues Absence Of Consultation

Speaking in Bharatpur on Friday, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot lashed out at the Centre for ensuring the passage of farm bills in an "undemocratic manner". He questioned the rationale of introducing such legislation when there was no demand from farmers. Pointing out the drawbacks of the Union government's move, he hinted at the possibility of farmers being forced to leave their profession and work as labourers instead.

Vowing to continue the fight against the agrarian laws, Pilot predicted that the Centre will have to face serious consequences for "cheating" the farmers. Speaking to the media later, the ex-Rajasthan PCC chief lamented that the lack of consultation and pointed out that BJP's own allies have taken a divergent stand. Thereafter, the Congress leader called upon the Union government to put an end to the politics of lies.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot remarked, "We have a huge challenge in front of us. Who demanded these laws? The government at the Centre got the farm laws cleared in the Parliament in an arbitrary and undemocratic manner. No state government, no farmer, no union had demanded these laws. But these laws were imposed saying that the farmers will benefit."

He added, "The Central government will have to decide whether farmers should do farming or work as labourers? All of us are together in this. I want to assure that we will keep opposing till we have the strength and the Centre will have to face consequences as it has cheated farmers."

"These are the same people who said that we will double the income of farmers. On the other hand, they are not ready to give an assurance on MSP. The three laws were enacted without consultations with any state government. The politics of lies and deceit must end. If this was for the welfare of farmers, they would have celebrated. Its ally SAD's leader resigned from the Union Cabinet. NDA allies are leaving BJP's side," the Congress leader told the media.

महाराजा सूरजमल जी के बलिदान दिवस पर पुष्पांजलि कार्यक्रम



हम सब अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों मे काम करते है लेकिन सभी अपने जीवन व राजनीति मे किसानो से जुड़े है। आज एक बहुत बड़ी चुनौती हमारे सामने है।केंद्र सरकार ने अलोकतांत्रिक तरीके से संसद के अंदर ऐसे कानून बनाये है जो किसानो के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/AGrWBowYfO — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 25, 2020

Protests against the farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. But the Centre has expressed willingness to continue the talks and assured that there is no threat to MSP and APMC.

