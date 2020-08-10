Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi To Discuss 'demands' Ahead Of Assembly Session

Four days ahead of Rajasthan Assembly reconvening, Congress seems to be heading towards reconciliation with miffed former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Monday. Sources report that Pilot met with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence to discuss 'negotiation terms'. After that meeting, the Gandhi siblings also met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss Pilot's demands and the situation in Rajasthan.

Apart from Pilot's meeting, leaders close to him have revealed that they are in touch with Congress leaders and that the party has assured that issues related to Rajasthan political situation will be resolved soon, according to ANI. Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra too confirmed the same, saying 'if they issue an unconditional apology, all issues will be sorted out in party'. The party has softened its stance towards the rebels, keeping its door open to them.

All MLAs shipped off into resorts

Ahead of a presumed trust-vote in the Rajasthan Assembly, 20 BJP MLAs have been sent to two different locations in Gujarat - 6 in Porbandar, 14 in Gandhinagar. The party has also called for a meeting with all MLAs on Tuesday in Jaipur. All 102 Gehlot MLAs are currently holed in Jaisalmer till the Assembly will be convened on August 14. Meanwhile, Pilot and his 18 MLAs are spread across Delhi & Haryana.

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order. Moreover, BSP and BJP have moved the High Court and the Supreme Court challenging six BSP MLAs' merger with Congress, seek their disqualification.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts.