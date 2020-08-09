Ashok Gehlot Tells MLAs To 'stand With The Truth' Ahead Of Rajasthan Assembly Session

Five days ahead of reconvening Rajasthan Assembly, CM Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday, wrote to his MLAs appealing them to save democracy by listening to the people's voices. In a three-page letter, Gehlot says that MLAs belonging to any party must stick democratic principles, assuring his government will take care of all constituents be it from BJP, Congress etc. Hoping that his MLAs will stand for the truth, he said one must remember the poll promises made. Gehlot's softened stance towards rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot, hints at a possible reconciliation between the two warring camps.

Gehlot asks MLAs to 'stand with the truth'

My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people’s confidence in us and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people. pic.twitter.com/WYwiSpkCcJ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 9, 2020

BJP ships off some MLAs to Gujarat

Ahead of a presumed trust-vote in the Rajasthan Assembly, 20 BJP MLAs have been sent to two different locations in Gujarat - 6 in Porbandar, 14 in Gandhinagar. While state BJP chief Satish Poonia has maintained BJP is intact, dismissing internal party politics, the MLAs claimed that Congress was pressuring them to 'vote for Gehlot'. Amid these developments, former CM Vasundhara Raje flew to Delhi to meet with party chief J P Nadda to discuss the political storm brewing in her state.

On Friday, sources reported that phones of several Gehlot camp MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer Hotel have been tapped. Sources report that four jammers have been installed in Hotel Suryagarh and only a few corners get network. As per the list accessed, calls of several MLAs - Baljeet Yadav, Zahida, Arun Kumawat were being monitored. The DCP is currently investigating into these claims. All 102 Gehlot MLAs are currently holed in Jaisalmer till the Assembly will be convened on August 14. Meanwhile, Pilot and his 18 MLAs are spread across Delhi & Haryana.

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order. Moreover, BSP and BJP have moved the High Court challenging six BSP MLAs' merger with Congress, seek their disqualification.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts.

Congress MLA says Sachin Pilot has 'well-wishers' in Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's camp