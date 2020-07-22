Sachin Pilot Sends Legal Notice To MLA Malinga For 'offered Going Rate To Join BJP' Claim

After Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged on Monday that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP, sources have said that the sacked Deputy CM has sent a legal notice to the MLA. A message on the WhatsApp group run on behalf of Pilot said he has served the MLA with a legal notice for the false and malicious statement made to the press, PTI reported.

Malinga is part of a group of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs, which was inducted last September into the Congress which then had a slim majority in the assembly.

'Strictest possible legal action'

Pilot has rejected Malinga's allegation as baseless, saying it was levelled to malign him and stifle the legitimate concerns he had raised against the party's leadership in Rajasthan. "I will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make these accusations," he said in a statement.

On Monday, Malinga said talks were held at Pilot's residence and subsequently, he had alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"I had a talk with Sachin Ji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party," Malinga told reporters. He did not disclose the amount that he was allegedly offered to join the saffron party. Asked if it was between Rs 30 crore and Rs 35 crore, Malinga said he was offered the "going rate".

He said he would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even after resigning as an MLA. "How will I face the people of my area? What will I tell them?" he asked.

Another breather for Pilot camp

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs got another reprieve on Tuesday with the Rajasthan High Court putting off its order on their petitions for three days and the Speaker also agreeing to defer any action till then.

The division bench completed the hearing of arguments and said it will pronounce its order on Friday, requesting the Speaker too to extend his deadline for accepting the MLAs replies to the notices. The notices had followed a Congress complaint that the 19 MLAs should be disqualified from the assembly for defying a party whip.

