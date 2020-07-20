Sachin Pilot Lashes Out At 'conspiring With BJP' Claims, Says 'will Take Legal Action'

Hitting out at CM Gehlot's 'ineffective and useless' comment, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, on Monday, said that such baseless allegations were done solely to malign him. Claiming that there were attempts to stifle his legitimate concerns against the party leadership, he said that he will take strictest possible action against such an MLA - referring to CM Ashok Gehlot. Currently, Pilot and 18 MLAs have challenged the Speaker's disqualification notice against them at the Rajasthan High Court.

Pilot's statement on Gehlot's comment:

I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being leveled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility.

He added," The narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue. I will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make these accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my public image. But I shall be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions".

Gehlot: 'Pilot was ineffective and useless'

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work, while addressing the media in Jaipur. Stating that inspite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. Terming Pilot as 'useless', he claimed that Pilot spoke well due to which he was respected. Moreover, BSP-turned-Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga accused Sachin Pilot of offering him money ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls to join BJP.

He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM: Rajasthan CM pic.twitter.com/Kk4TLJZ0v0 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

SOG hunts for Pilot MLAs

Currently, Rajasthan SOG is searching for the rebel MLAs in Haryana to issue notices to them after failing to ascertain their presence in ITC Manesar Hotel. While videos of Gehlot's MLAs 'enjoying' their stay at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel have been released, sources report that Pilot's rebel MLAs have been moved to some other hotels in Haryana. Gehlot is reportedly planning to call an Assembly session so that he can order the MLAs to attend the session by issuing the whip. Failing to comply, the rebels lose their membership and in such a situation, Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority. With Pilot's rebellion, Congress' suppoer has reduced to 88 MLAs, but claims to have the support of 2 BTP MLAs and several other Independent MLAs.

