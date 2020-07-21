Rajasthan BJP Chief Criticises 'weak' Gehlot Over 'his Choice Of Words' For Sachin Pilot

Reacting to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks on his deputy Sachin Pilot, BJP president of the state, Satish Poonia said that it manifests the weakness of Gehlot government. Condemning his choice of words, Poonia said that Chief Minister Gehlot and his government is "morally weak" and therefore he is using such words for members of his own party.

He also said that the people of Rajasthan are suffering while there is a deadlock in the government. Terming the situation as an 'indirect emergency', Poonia referred to the alleged phone tapping in the state. Taking to Twitter, Poonia also added that the reputation for the post of the CM is deteriorated after Gehlot's statement. “It is unfortunate the chief minister is using this kind of language. It is their infighting but they are blaming BJP for it,” he added.

Responding to chief minister's allegations that Poonia and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore recently went to Delhi secretly, Poonia said he keeps on going Delhi for party-related work but he did neither go to Manesar nor he met any dissident Congress.

Gehlot: 'Pilot was ineffective and useless'

Lashing out at his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work, while addressing the media in Jaipur. Stating that inspite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. Terming Pilot as 'useless', he claimed that Pilot spoke well due to which he was respected.

" Pilot was the Chief of Rajasthan for 7 years. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi trusted him a lot for 7 years. Congress made him deputy CM, PCC chief, Union minister and MP at a very young age, but he conspired along with BJP for the last 6 months," he said adding, "He (Pilot) used to speak Hindi, English well and he impressed media. We knew that he was useless and ineffective, yet we respected him."

SOG hunts for Pilot MLAs

Currently, Rajasthan SOG is searching for the rebel MLAs in Haryana to issue notices to them after failing to ascertain their presence in ITC Manesar Hotel. While videos of Gehlot's MLAs 'enjoying' their stay at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel have been released, sources report that Pilot's rebel MLAs have been moved to some other hotels in Haryana. Gehlot is reportedly planning to call an Assembly session so that he can order the MLAs to attend the session by issuing the whip. Failing to comply, the rebels lose their membership and in such a situation, Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority. With Pilot's rebellion, Congress' suppoer has reduced to 88 MLAs, but claims to have the support of 2 BTP MLAs and several other Independent MLAs.



