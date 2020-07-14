Post-sacking As Deputy CM & PCC Chief, Sachin Pilot To Hold Briefing Tomorrow: Sources

According to sources, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a press briefing at 10 am on Wednesday, July 15. This will be his first public interaction since the crisis in Rajasthan Congress began unfolding on July 11. After he was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM and the Pradesh Congress Committee president, he tweeted that "truth cannot be defeated".

Rajasthan government in trouble?

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting, Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened earlier in the day.

BJP demands floor test

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria demanded a floor test in Rajasthan. Speaking to the media, he reiterated that internal differences within Congress had affected the government. Alleging that the state government is in minority, he accused the Congress party of luring MLAs with ministerial berths. Thereafter, he contended that expanding the Cabinet pending questions on the majority enjoyed by the ruling coalition was an injustice to democracy.

Gulab Chand Kataria remarked, "Congress is moving towards the end. I said this from day one, that you will sink because of your internal differences. Today, we have seen the result. I want to tell Rajasthan CM and the Governor that this government is in a minority on this day. It is injustice to the democracy if MLAs are lured with ministerial berths just to save a minority government. While the CM has the right to expand his Cabinet, it is not unclear whether he has the majority or not. He should expand his Cabinet only."

