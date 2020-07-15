'PM Modi Appreciated Our Performance': Sacked Sachin Pilot-camp Minister Meena Slams Cong

Sacked Congress MLA Ramesh Meena on Wednesday said that he worked with honesty as a minister and his department led in performance, adding that there was no point for the party to sack him. As Congress party sacked Sachin Pilot on Tuesday, it also removed Meena, Vishvendra Singh and two others from the cabinet and party posts. While all the leaders have expressed their differences with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, the leaders maintain that they worked hard and ensured assembly election victory in the state under the leadership of Pilot.

"Our department was top in performance. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and the Prime Minister appreciated that. I worked with honesty and the result is that I am sacked. What irregularity did I do," he said in a video message. Meena also said he had some resentment and issues related to the SC/ST community which he had raised on the party forum.

Two other Pilot loyalists - Mukesh Bhakar and Ramniwas Gawriya - also reacted sharply. Bhakar, who was removed from the post of the state Youth Congress president, said he became the chief of the body after winning its elections. "Who is Ashok Gehlot to remove me," he said in a tweet. Gawriya tweeted that the youth-led by "Rajasthan''s Pilot" will end the "suppression of Jadugar".

Meanwhile, Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked by the Congress on Tuesday from the Rajasthan Cabinet along with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Ramesh Meena, tweeted saying that he loves the way how from being called ‘Mantri’ to ‘MLA’ was a day’s work. Singh, who was the Tourism Minister in the Gehlot cabinet said that it will actually give him "more room on the drawing board!"

आज तो 20-20 था

कल से टेस्ट मैच चालू है

अब आगे देखते जाओ होता है क्या ... ...

आप सभी को मेरी और से धन्यवाद,

राम राम सा — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) July 14, 2020

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading.

Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP. Alongside Pilot, Congress also sacked Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena from their cabinet positions. Gobind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. The party's entire Dausa unit also resigned after Pilot's removal.

However, Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot.

Sachin Pilot's response

Issuing first response after being sacked Pilot tweeted, "Truth can be harassed but cannot be defeated". He is likely to address a press briefing at 10 am on July 15, according to sources. In his second tweet on Tuesday after being sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief, Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support.

Moments after Congress party in its legislative meeting passed a resolution to remove Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, and concurrent with their subsequent decision to remove him from the Deputy CM's post along with two other loyalist Rajasthan ministers, Pilot's camp has released a statement. In their statement, they said that the Pilot camp is not seeking any posts and positions and is only looking to restore self-respect.

