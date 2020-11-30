Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Congress Instigating Farmers', Backs Agrarian Laws

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday backed the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament amid the protests staged by farmers in the national capital. While conceding that the farmers had a right to protest, he highlighted the Centre's assurance that this legislation would help the farmers double their income. Moreover, he accused the Congress government in Punjab of instigating the farmers.

Noting that the farmers have been allowed to assemble in the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the RPI(A) urged them to attend the meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 3. However, the farmers' unions have agreed to talk to the Centre only if no conditions are imposed. A huge section of the farmers has not only refused to proceed towards the Burari ground but also threatened to block 5 entry points to the national capital.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked, "The farmers from Punjab have a right to protest. PM Modi and the Centre have repeatedly said that these bills pertain to doubling the income of farmers. This bill ensures that legal action is initiated against a trader who doesn’t pay the farmer his due. The Congress government in Punjab has no other work than instigating the farmers. Initially, there was an attempt to prevent them, but they have now been given a place in Delhi."

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

