'Sad That MP Is Being Recognised For Atrocities On Dalits': Kamal Nath Slams Guna Incident

Lashing out at the Madhya Pradesh government over the Guna police brutality, former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath alleged that the incident had 'exposed' the real face of the BJP-led government in the state. Calling the incident 'shameful' Kamal Nath stated that today Madhya Pradesh was being identified as a state perpetrating atrocities on Dalits. Earlier, a shocking video emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district where a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide in front of police officials who allegedly attempted to destroy their crops

"It is very sad that the state is now recognised for atrocities on Dalits. This government is government of trade. It only announced that land will not be taken from the poor. But, the same is not followed. This is the real face of the government," said Kamal Nath to news agency ANI. "The incident is very upsetting. Transferring officers is of no use, these tactics are only part of a show but building a good environment is what matters. Officers removed today will be posted someplace good tomorrow," Nath added.

Farmer couple attempts suicide

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as per reports. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the couple's children present at the scene.

The police, however, have claimed that the video circulating showing the officers beating a couple in Guna is edited. They have stated that the couple shown in the video were locals who were stopping the police from transporting the farmer duo who had attempted suicide to a hospital.

Shortly after the horrifying video of the couple went viral, CM Shivraj Chouhan ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately. Following up on this, the Madhya Pradesh CM also ordered a high-level investigation into the matter to ensure that such kind of police brutality is not encouraged.

