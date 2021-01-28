SAD's Majithia Sees International Plot In Farmer Riot; Wants Probe Not By Central Agencies

On Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the Republic day violence in Delhi and said that the country could prosper only through peace and communal harmony. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded an 'International inquiry' into the violence in Delhi on January 26.

"Only an international inquiry can expose the anti-social elements that had already been named by the independent media. Central agencies cannot do this probe as they are apparently involved in sabotaging the Kisan Andolan and ensuring that farmers and 'khet mazdoor' do not get their just dues," said former minister Majithia reported ANI.

Majithia added that the people who were involved in the vandalism their intentions became clear once they took over the stage at the Singhu Border and incited people for violence. He further questioned the government and said that the violence was a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

"It is surprising that law enforcement agencies did not deign it fit to act against them immediately. It is even more bizarre that the same persons were given a free run to enter the Red Fort which is otherwise impossible to even approach due to heavy security deployment. The fact that the government did not even react to the developments yesterday had made it clear that the acts of violence were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," Majithia told to ANI.

He assured that SAD has stood and will always stand with the farmers. It will continue to do so in order to fight for the betterment of the farming community and guaranteeing in the revoking of the three farm laws. He also ensured that the sacrifice of eighty martyrs who laid down their lives in the cause of the Kisan Sangharsh will not go in vain.

Violence during tractor rally

The protesters were stopped from entering Delhi as the tractor rally began ahead of the time granted for it. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM. However, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital before time, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - that is after the conclusion of Republic Day parade. Despite a request by the Police, protesters on foot and on tractors with national flags and flags of farmers' union marched towards Delhi, raising slogans and vandalising the barricades and other barriers. Even after clear instruction, that no flags except the Tricolour will be used, the farmers not only put flags of the unions but also marched with flags on bikes. Shocking visuals showed the farmers climbing atop Red Fort and planting a flag that wasn't the Tricolour.

