'Don't Think You & Your Camera Will Return From Shaheen Bagh Safely': BJP's Sakshi Maharaj

Amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendement Act protests at Shaheen Bagh, BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Monday slammed the Shaheen Bagh protesters and accused them of 'creating a scene.'

While interacting with an ANI reporter, the BJP MP stated that a reporter and camera won't be able to safely return from Shaheen Bagh. "Only a handful of people are protesting against CAA, and the whole nation is standing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Everybody has seen the drama happening at Shaheen Bagh if you go and ask the Shaheen Bagh protesters to send a message to the government, I don't think you and your camera will return safely. They are seeing CAA, NRC, and NPR everywhere. For Modi and Shah, the nation comes first. They don't engage in vote bank politics."

Sakshi Maharaj's statement comes days after an attack on senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia and his camera crew at Shaheen Bagh. The BJP MP in his statement praised PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for strengthening India's soul of 'Vasudheo Kutumbakam' by introducing CAA. Adding to his statement further he also slammed those who are talking about 'breaking India' and are claiming that the Muslim population of the country is living under fear.

"When India was divided, there were less than 10 crore Muslims. Today India's Muslim population is 30 crore. If the Muslims were scared to stay in India, then why is their population increasing?" he asked.

'CAA has divided India into 2 parts'- Sakshi Maharaj

Slamming Sharjeel Imam for his remarks about cutting off Assam from mainstream India, the BJP MP said, "CAA has divided the nation into two parts. One part consists of a huge nationalist population and the other part talks about dividing and breaking up India," he added.

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video had emerged that showed former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 13 February to 'cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads'. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, lying outright, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

