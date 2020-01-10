BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Slams Kamal Nath, Says 'We Do Not Want To Stoop Their Low'

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Congress leader was obsessed with PM Modi's popularity and status among the world leaders. This statement of Sakshi Maharaj comes after Kamal Nath launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether any of his ancestors fought for India's Independence from British rule.

Speaking to the media Sakshi Maharaj said, "They have turned blind on their obsession with PM for the stature, the popularity, and the world leader status Modi Ji enjoys. They have stooped this low." Furthermore, the BJP MP said, "If the CM of a state makes such statements, if he spits on the Sun it will fall on him only. We never asked for the Congress contribution. We do not want to stoop their low. This is inappropriate."

CM Kamal Nath on PM Modi

Addressing party workers in Bhopal, CM Kamal Nath questioned the BJP for teaching nationalism to Congress and others. Nath was there to attend the training programme of the Seva Dal.

"Have you heard Modi Ji speak of the youth and farmers? They teach the Congress party about nationalism. Modiji, tell us one name from your party who was part of the independence struggle. At least name one relative or forefather who was part of the struggle. These are those who teach us nationalism," Kamal Nath said.

The CM also slammed PM Modi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said that the NRC was based on religion.

"They talk about NRC. What is the meaning of NRC? When you will go for registration they will ask what's your religion? What was your father's religion? We are more concerned about what's not written in the NRC and CAA than what's written. We have to read the fine lines of the law," Kamal Nath said.

He further lashed out at the BJP, "The BJP just wants to divert attention from critical issues like they did in Lok Sabha elections. They run away from questions and just want to keep diverting. Does the PM talk about youth, farmers and women anymore? He doesn't."

