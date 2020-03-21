Salman Khurshid Questions BJP's 'commitment To Democracy' After Kamal Nath Resigns

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday commented on the Madhya Pradesh crisis and asserted the need to draw lines clearly and questioned the BJP's 'commitment to democracy'. Over 15 months after taking over, Kamal Nath resigned from the top post. The resignation came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the state assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid questioned BJP's commitment towards democracy as the party made its way back to the state that democratically elected Congress.

"It's time we have to draw lines very clearly about our commitment to democracy. This (BJP's move) doesn't seem a clear commitment to democracy. Our MLAs' unhappiness should become a launchpad for BJP to form a government because they were very desperate out of power, it's a sad commentary on the state of affairs in a democracy," said Khurshid.

Congress blames BJP For 'blatant killing of democracy'

The Congress on Friday said democracy has been defeated by "hotel diplomacy" in Madhya Pradesh after Kamal Nath resigned as the state chief minister.

"Today democracy (was) defeated by hotel diplomacy," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said on Twitter. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state has witnessed the blatant killing of democracy in broad daylight. "What we have witnessed today in Madhya Pradesh is a blatant killing of democracy in broad daylight. Dismantling the democratically elected government for the lust of power has become a habit for the BJP," he said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Avinash Pande said, "CM Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath resigns, and along with it dies the concept of democracy and elections." Calling it a 'victory of truth', former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the failure of the Congress government.

Kamal Nath resigns

Before submitting his resignation, Nath addressed a press conference, where he announced his resignation. During the press conference, he also accused the BJP of killing the democratic values by conspiring against his government and blamed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for the current political crisis in the state.

"I have decided to submit my resignation to the governor. But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people...I did the politics of value," he said. "I took over as the CM on December 17, 2018. During my political career, I have always believed in development. I was given an opportunity for a period of five years to give a new identity to the state," he said.

