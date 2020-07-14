Sachin Pilot Sacked: Salman Khurshid Distressed, Says 'personal Ambitions Insignificant'

While expressing regret at the sequence of events in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid took a dig at Sachin Pilot for his personal ambition. Earlier in the day, the Congress sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur.

Taking to Twitter, Khurshid expressed distress over the Rajasthan political turmoil, stating that Sachin Pilot is at the vortex. According to him, such expectations were insignificant in the light of challenges faced by the Congress party.

Sad to see events unfold in Rajasthan. Sad particularly because the son of my dearest late friend, Rajesh Pilot is at the vortex. We have challenges ahead that make personal ambitions and expectations insignificant. Let us rededicate our vision and energy — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) July 14, 2020

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP is conspiring to bring down the Congress government in the state and said that he has warned his party to 'not fall for BJP's trap.' Gehlot said that the decision to sack Sachin Pilot was made after holding a long discussion with the party and claimed that the young leader had no stake or power and that BJP was acting behind the scene.

Pilot issues first response

Issuing his first response to Gehlot's decision, Pilot tweeted that the truth can be disturbed but not defeated. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet, Senior Vice President of the RPCC Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur slammed the Gehlot-led Congress government saying that they were asking them to 'express their desires', after 'cutting their tongues.'

