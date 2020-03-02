Sena Mocks BJP's Sambhaji Nagar Demand, Reminds Balasaheb Renamed Aurangabad 25 Years Ago

In a massive faceoff over the demand to rename Aurangabad as 'Sambhaji Nagar', the ruling Shiv Sena hit out at BJP on Monday. Contending that behaviour of BJP leaders was beyond comprehension, the editorial of Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed BJP for not changing the name of Aurangabad despite being in power in the State and at the Centre for the previous five years. Mocking Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s interest in history, it reminded him that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had publicly renamed Aurangabad as 'Sambhaji Nagar' 25 years ago. Moreover, it alleged that BJP was using the issues of Savarkar and Sambhaji Nagar for politics.

Read: Chandrakant Patil Pitches For Renaming Aurangabad As Sambhajinagar

The Saamana editorial stated, “In Maharashtra, there is no meaning left in the behaviour and talk of BJP. Chandrakant Patil is also following the footsteps of Fadnavis in talking where it is not necessary. Now he has gone to Sambhaji Nagar and said: ‘We are the descendants of Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj and not Aurangzeb. Therefore, the name of Aurangabad must be changed’. In the last years, you had your government in Maharashtra as well as the Centre. Why could you not change the name of Aurangabad to 'Sambhaji Nagar'?”

It added, “It is not necessary to make a statement that Babar, Afzal Khan, Shaista Khan, Aurangzeb were invaders. Since when did Chandrakant Patil become a historian? If he is so interested in digging up history, then he will realise that Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray had already renamed Aurangabad to 'Sambhaji Nagar' 25 years ago. Whether it is 'Sambhaji Nagar' or Savarkar, these issues have been embraced by BJP just for the sake of politics. It was neither able to place one brick for the huge statue of Shivaji Maharaj nor did it give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar.”

Read: Watch: Maha BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil Jolted As Chair Breaks; Escapes Serious Injury

Longstanding demand for Sambhaji Nagar

Sena’s sharp attack comes after Chandrakant Patil demanded the government to resolve all technical difficulties and rename Aurangabad as 'Sambhaji Nagar' on February 29. The proposal for the name change was originally passed in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in 1995 to rename the city as Sambhaji Nagar. However, it was challenged by Congress corporator Mushtaq Ahmed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

As his plea was rejected by the HC, Ahmed moved the Supreme Court which stayed the process of renaming the city. Incidentally, it was Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who had publicly promised to rename Aurangabad in August 2015. Welcoming the New Delhi Municipal Council’s decision to rename Aurangzeb Road in Delhi as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Thackeray called for Aurangabad to be renamed as Sambhaji Nagar.

Read: Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil To Continue As State BJP Chief, Nadda Clears Appointment

Read: Raj Thackeray Enroute Aurangabad, MNS Corners CM Uddhav On 2015 'Sambhaji Nagar' Demand