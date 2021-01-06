Sambit Patra Slams Congress' Tharoor Wanting R-Day Cancelled; Raises Rahul Gandhi's Trips

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday slammed Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor for seeking cancellation of this year's Republic Day Parade. On Tuesday, Tharoor took to Twitter and asked for calling off the Republic Day parade as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India has been cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown being renewed in the UK. Following this, Sambit Patra gave a sharp reply to the Congress leader by questioning as to why Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips are not cancelled instead and also lambasted him for referring to Republic Day as a mere 'festivity' in his tweet.

Mr Tharoor,

Republic Day Parade is not just any “Festivity” that it ought to be cancelled!

Further Rahul couldn’t cancel his festivities & continues to travel to “farther” destinations often but the Congress wants Republic Day to be cancelled? https://t.co/3opEnSWYbv — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 6, 2021

Now that @BorisJohnson’s visit to India this month has been cancelled due to the #COVIDSecondWave, & we don’t have a Chief Guest on #RepublicDay, why not go one step farther & cancel the festivities altogether? Getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be irresponsible. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2021

UK PM Boris Johnson calls off visit to India as Chief Guest for Republic Day

On Tuesday, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off his visit to India as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations this year amid the fresh lockdown imposed in the U.K. due to the mutant Coronavirus spread. PM Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning to express his regret as he would be unable to visit India. The British PM focussed on the national lockdown announced in the UK and said that the speed at which the virus was spreading, it was crucial for him to remain in his country to focus on the 'domestic response'. However, The British PM expressed that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021 before meeting PM Modi at the G7 meet. Johnson had extended an invitation to PM Modi for the G7 Summit next year which is set to be held in the United Kingdom, which along with invites to another two nations has rendered the summit being dubbed the 'D10'.

Issuing a statement on calling off the visit, the UK government said, "The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned.In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus."

