'If Pavan Varma Has A Problem, He Should Leave JD(U)': Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit

As the rift between the JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and party's National Spokesperson Pavan Varma widens, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has stepped into the matter and questioned Pavan Varma for seeking 'ideological clarity' from Nitish Kumar when the Chief Minister has already stated that he supports CAA.

The Congress leader said, "Why does Pavan Varma have a problem if Nitish Kumar supports the Citizenship Amendement Act? If at all he has any problem, then he should leave the party. The clashes in JD(U) should not be taken so seriously. It is Nitish who needs to come ahead and answer."

Nitish Kumar responds to Varma

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday responded to Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson Pavan Varma who had sought an 'ideological clarification' from him over the deepening ties with the BJP but did so by disclosing contents of a 'private conversation' with Nitish in a public letter.

JDU chief Nitish said, "Our stand is very clear. We are not confused about any particular issue. But if someone has something in their mind, they should come and express it and talk it out. They should hold a party discussion if needed."

"But it is very shocking to see the kind of statement he is giving. This is their decision. He can go wherever he wants to. My best wishes are with him," he added.

Varma writes a letter to Bihar CM

Questioning the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and seeking an ideological clarification from the Bihar CM, Varma wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In the letter, he stated that when allies like Akali Dal have distanced itself from BJP, then what was the need for JDU to ally with BJP in Delhi assembly polls? He also said that Kumar had expressed apprehension about Narendra Modi and his policies way before 2014 and had called for an 'RSS Mukt Bharat'.

He wrote, "Even after you aligned with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change. For instance, I remember you confessing to me in private how the current leadership of the BJP has humiliated you. You have maintained that BJP is leading to a dangerous space."

