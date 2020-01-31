BJP MLA Demands Public Execution Of Sharjeel Imam, Discredits Shaheen Bagh Protesters

In an incendiary remark on Friday, BJP MLA Sangeet Som demanded that individuals such as Sharjeel Imam should be “shot dead” publicly. He expressed his vehement opposition to people who were against the integrity of India. Weighing in on the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he contended that the women in attendance had “no work”. Moreover, he demanded an inquiry to ascertain the funding of the protests.

Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, HM Shah Hail Sharjeel Imam's Arrest, CPI Says 'Let The Law Decide'

Sangeet Som,BJP MLA: The women sitting on protests have no work, a probe is needed to find out the source of funding of these protests. As far as ppl like Sharjeel Imam who talk of breaking India are concerned, such ppl should be shot dead publicly pic.twitter.com/PBM3ne5824 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2020

Read: Kanhaiya Kumar Breaks Silence On Sharjeel Imam's Arrest, Says "sedition Laws Misused"

'It is our responsibility to isolate Assam'

The controversial remarks came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that features Imam, a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Subsequently, Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Tuesday. Thereafter, a Delhi court remanded him to 5-day police custody. As per ANI sources, the interrogation revealed that Sharjeel is highly radicalised and has owned up to the authenticity of the videos. Furthermore, he allegedly stated that India should be an Islamic state.

Accused in Muzaffarnagar riots

Som is one of the many individuals accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh. He was even booked under the stringent provisions of the National Security Act. In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, he was again nominated by BJP and managed to secure a win. Reports suggested that the Yogi Adityanath government was contemplating withdrawing the cases against some riot-accused individuals such as Sangeet Som in August 2019.

Read: CM Yogi Defends UP Cops Over 'coward' Sharjeel Imam Managing To Flee To Bihar Pre-arrest