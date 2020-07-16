Sanjay Jha Questions Unceremonious Congress Suspension; Asks 'why No Show-cause Notice?'

Two days after former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha was suspended from his party (after having been removed even before that, for all intents and purposes), he has questioned Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on 'internal democracy.'

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he asked why was he (Jha) not served any show-cause notice or asked to explain his alleged 'anti-party remarks.' Addressing the Maharashtra Congress chief as 'Dear Mr Balasaheb Thorat', he said that specific instances must be mentioned wherein he sabotaged the party-line.

Dear Mr Balasaheb Thorat @INCIndia



I saw your notice suspending my Congress membership on a TV channel for ' anti-party activities'. No show-cause notice and opportunity to reply was given. Internal democracy?



Kindly list specific instances where I have indulged in sabotage. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 16, 2020

Jha sacked as Congress national spokesperson

On June 17, Congress party sacked Sanjay Jha as its national spokesperson just days after he wrote an article critical of the party. In an opinion article, Jha had criticised the Congress for making a 'false' claim that the party listens to its members and focusses on the revival of party, political strategy, and leadership development. He had also slammed the party's denial to appoint a new party chief amid clamour for Rahul Gandhi to resume his post as AICC chief.

Soon after, Jha updated his Twitter bio stating that he is a 'Congressi by DNA', and has been sacked and suspended. In an attack on his party, he has also written that he has been sacked for fighting for internal democracy and for challenging the 'Rip Van Winkle leadership.'

Rajasthan political chaos

This comes even as Sanjay Jha has been tweeting freely on the Rajasthan political crisis which has seen the Congress torn apart, with Sachin Pilot clearly having had enough of playing second-fiddle to Ashok Gehlot at state level, and maybe even the Gandhis at the national level. Jha has been among those who have backed Pilot in the row, continuing the trend of party spokespersons and leaders seemingly not being able to wait to criticise the party right after leaving it.

