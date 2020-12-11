Sanjay Nirupam Reacts To Reports Of Pawar's UPA Chief Bid: 'Campaign To Erase Congress'

Alluding to a conspiracy to 'erase Congress completely', Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Friday, said that the recent reports of Sharad Pawar set to become UP chairman was a campaign against Congress. Adding that the recent letter by 23 senior Congress leaders too was part of a 'campaign against Rahul Gandhi from Mumbai to Delhi'. Slamming Pawar's comment on Rahul Gandhi 'lacking consistency', Nirupam alleged that it was a 'big plan against Congress'.

Nirupam: 'Plan to erase Congress'

दिल्ली से मुंबई तक राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ जो अभियान चल रहा है,उसी का हिस्सा है शरद पवार को यूपीए का चेअरमैन बनाने का शिगूफा।

उसी अभियान के तहत 23 हस्ताक्षर वाली चिट्ठी लिखी गई थी।

फिर राहुलजी के नेतृत्व में कनसिस्टेंसी की कमी ढूँढी गई है।

एक बड़ा प्लान है #कॉंग्रेस को ही मिटाने का। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) December 11, 2020

Pawar to be the next UPA chairman?

On Thursday, sources reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon. Sources also said that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Moreover, after the recent poll debacles in Bihar and Hyderabad, many leaders are said to have asked Rahul Gandhi to take up UPA Chairmanship. But Gandhi is said to have refused to re-take the post of Congress president and succeed his mother as UPA Chairperson. Incidentally, Pawar along with Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma was expelled from the Congress in 1999 after he took issue with Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin.

Backing Sharad Pawar as the next UPA chairman, Congress' new ally Shiv Sena has backed Pawar's bid to be the alliance chief, taking over from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Talking to reporters on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that while Pawar has refused the position, Sena would be happy if he was chosen as UPA chairman. Noting that Congress was weak now, Raut said the Opposition needed to come together to strengthen the UPA.

Congress president saga

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from posts like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many more. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra too being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option and named Sonia Gandhi as its interim chief till AICC session is held to choose the next president. Most leaders have time and again implored the 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi to take back the reins of the party, but he has not budged. Recently, 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes' in the party, which was quashed by the party's CWC.

