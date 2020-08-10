Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At 'queries On CM, Police' In Sushant Probe: 'It Is Defamatory'

Hitting out at queries raised against Mumbai police's probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, said that those raising questions 'don't know Mumbai police's history', while speaking to Mumbai reporters. Taking an apparent dig at Republic TV for questioning the Uddhav Thackeray government, he alleged such statements were defamatory. The ED is currently grilling actor Rhea Chakroborty and her family of money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crore, based on Rajput's father's complaint.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's recoveries cross 15-lakh mark; tally soars to 22,15,075

Raut: "Don't know Mumbai police's history"

"The ones raising questions on Mumbai police don't know the history of Mumbai police - the force is very professional. They have not spared anyone. Giving such statements on police and govt is defamatory," said Raut. Not sparing the CBI, he said, "The CBI has filed an FIR as its their compulsion, being under the Central govt. Mere angne me tumhara kya kaam hai, its that case. What has Bihar to do in this?"

Asking for faith in Mumbai police's capability he added, "In Bihar, it is possible that innocent is jailed and harassed. This does not happen in Mumbai. Those who don't have the courage to digest truth speak like this. Go to parliament, UNO, CIA, first let the Mumbai police finish the probe". He also attacked Rajput's family saying, "His family is giving a lots of statements, its not good. if they have lost a son, even Mumbai has lost its son."

Maharashtra govt replies to SC on Rhea's plea; Sushant's kin's statements termed 'tainted'

Maharashtra govt files reply to SC

On Saturday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government submitted its reply in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. In its affidavit, the Maharashtra government attacked Sushant's kin and questioned Bihar police's jurisdiction. On August 5, the Supreme Court had ordered the Maharashtra government to file a report of all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. The matter is slated to be heard on August 11.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Maha govt in SC hearing on Rhea's plea in Sushant case

Mumbai police pulled up by SC

The single-judge SC bench refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action before adjourning the issue. Moreover, SC had pulled up the police for forcibly quarantining Bihar IPS officer - Vinay Tiwari stating that it did not send a good message. The SC has also stated that it 'will take care of the concern raised regarding the destruction of evidence'. The police had reportedly told the Bihar police that the details of the Disha Salian death case file were deleted. After the SC's deadline, the Mumbai police issued a press release urging people to come forward with any information related to the developments in Salian's death circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note.

Rajasthan truce on cards? Rahul Gandhi & Sachin Pilot in frame for a meeting: Sources