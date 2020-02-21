AAP's Sanjay Singh Says Delhi's Law And Order 'deteriorated' Under Home Minister Amit Shah

The law and order situation in the national capital has "deteriorated" after Amit Shah took charge as Home Minister, said Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday. "The law and order situation of Delhi has changed from bad to worse after Amit Shah became Home Minister," the leader said at a press conference in Mumbai.

He also accused the BJP of playing divisive politics and polarising communities. "BJP is playing divisive politics in the entire country, it is creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims."

Matter of honour

Meanwhile, speaking on US First Lady Melania Trump's slated visit to a Delhi government-run school, Sanjay Singh said this will be a matter of honour for the Kejriwal government. "The work that the Kejriwal government has done has been talked about not just in Delhi or India but throughout the world. Its a matter of honour for us that the US First Lady is coming to see the happiness class of a Delhi government school."

Mohalla clinics

Sanjay Singh also hailed the Delhi government's Mohalla clinic initiative and said other states are replicating it too. "Our mohalla clinic model is being adopted by different states. Our education model is appreciated by Maharashtra and Jharkhand and they are thinking about adopting it."

(With ANI inputs) (Photo: ANI)

