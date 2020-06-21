'BJP Speaking China's Language': Sanjay Singh Targets Centre Over Galwan Valley Face-off

In a scathing attack on the Modi Government over the situation at Galwan Valley, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said on Sunday that BJP is speaking in the same language as China. Sanjay Singh raised questions over the martyrdom of 20 Army personnel in Ladakh during a violent face-off with China. He asked if both sides admit that Chinese troops did not enter the Indian territory how did the soldiers die.

"I don't understand why are BJP and China speaking the same language? BJP has said that China did not intrude into our territory and China is also saying that it did not step on Indian soil. Now the question is, if they did not enter our territory then how did our jawans die?," Sanjay Singh stated.

He further said it is already clear that Galwan valley is a part of India as it is named after Ghulam Rasool Galwan and his descendants confirm that the valley belongs to our country.

'No one has entered India's borders': PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said on Friday that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

He added that the newly built road at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and that 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge'. PM Modi also said that previously areas that were not in India's visibility were now being monitored by the forces effectively.

Violent face-off at Galwan Valley

India lost its 20 jawans including Commanding Officer after a violent face-off took place on June 15, when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered at least 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks are on via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

