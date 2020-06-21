China Deploys Mouthpiece Stooge Again; Calls India Provoker, Claims 'reckless Patriotism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an all-party meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border. He said, "Na wahan koi hamari seema mein ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi dusre ke kabze mein hain (Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured).

'Reckless patriotism harms India'

Reacting to this, Editor of the Chinese government's mouthpiece Global Times Hu Xijin on Saturday reiterated its government's claim that "Indian troops proved the deadly clash". Rejecting PM Modi's statement, he tweeted saying, "Indian society must dare to face up to the basic fact: It is Indian troop that provoked the deadly clash." He added that "reckless patriotism, no matter at the border or in New Delhi, harms India."

PM Modi said that China didn’t intrude into Indian territory, no Indian posts were taken over. Indian society must dare to face up to the basic fact: It is Indian troop that provoked the deadly clash. Reckless patriotism, no matter at border or in New Delhi, harms India. pic.twitter.com/AlPEtPuJmU — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 20, 2020

'This will goodwill from Beijing'

The Global Times' Editor-in-Chief had earlier admitted that China has also suffered casualties during the June 15 clash. However, China never officially revealed any numbers. Taking to Twitter, he had said, "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it."

Chinese side didn’t release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

PM Modi's remarks were also criticized by political parties like the Congress, CPI (M) AAP, and others. Congress accused him of surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression and asked where the 20 Indian soldiers were killed if the Chinese military did not come to the Indian side of the LAC, the de-facto boundary between the two countries.

READ | MEA issues strong statement, says ‘China’s Galwan Valley claims exaggerated’

Clarifying PM Modi's remarks, the PMO said, "the Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the valour and patriotism of our armed forces who repulsed the designs of the Chinese there. Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces."

READ | Trump offers assessment of 'tough' India-China situation; touts 'we're trying to help'

"Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting on Friday," it said.

READ | Meghalaya CM Sangma dismisses Opposition's 'commentary' on PM Modi's India-China statement

Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

READ | China reveals details of its controversial national security law for Hong Kong

(with PTI inputs)