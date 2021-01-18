Sanyukta Kisan Morcha Suspends BKU Farmer Leader Gurnam Singh For Meeting Parties & Netas

Taking a big decision on Monday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has suspended BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni over his alleged meeting with leaders of political parties. They have also formed a committee which will take further action on Chaduni. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha also said that Chaduni will not be included in the team of farmer leaders that will hold the 10th round of meeting with farmers on January 19. Gurnam Singh Chaduni, on January 17, met with leaders of the opposition parties - Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal and some independent leaders, in Delhi to garner support for the farmer movement.

Clash in Haryana CM's meet

Haryana CM ML Khattar, on Sunday, lashed out Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni alleging that he had tried to instigate the farmers, leading to clashes between farmers and police in Haryana's Karnal. Khattar said that Congress and Communist parties had hijacked the protests, stating that farmers had been defamed by them. Khattar cancelled his Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal after farmers vandalised the venue - uprooting tents, breaking the stage, tearing down posters and flinging chairs. The farmers also attempted to enter the helipad where Khattar was to land but were stopped by 1500 police officers deployed there. The police resorted to lathi-charging, using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the farmers, who then proceeded to the venue and clashed with 2000 BJP supporters as they vanadlised the venue. BJP and JJP leaders have faced angry protests by farmers outside their residences.

On 7 January, addressing the protesting farmers via Facebook, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni told farmers to protest strongly against the Mahapanchayat saying, "Stage such a big protest there (at Karnal) that he cannot hold the Mahapanchayat there. To prepare for it all my Karnal and Panipat brothers and sisters must assemble at Gharaunda toll plaza and follow the instructions of our committee members. This BJP government is calling us for talks on one side and holding Kisan Panchayats on the other side, which is an attempt to fool us. We must oppose this strongly."

