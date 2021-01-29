DMK Chief Kickstarts 'Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin' Campaign In Run Up To Tamil Nadu Elections

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday launched his campaign 'Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin' (Stalin in your constituency) in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu in an attempt to connect with people on the grassroots level. The DMK chief has assured that he would fulfil all the promises withing 100 days of forming the government if elected to power.

While addressing a gathering, the DMK chief mentioned the promises made by his father Karunanidhi while stating that his father fulfilled all the poll promises he made during campaigns, including free power to farmers, waiver of farm loan of about Rs 7,000 crore among others.

Recalling the measures or work undertaken by the government when his party was in power, Stalin said he took pride with arrogance for implementing the schemes such as the establishment of self-help groups (SHGs), Hogenakkal and Ramanathapuram combined water supply schemes, Namakku Name scheme and Anna Marumalarchi Scheme while adding that he wishes to convert Tamil Nadu into a developed state.

READ | Stalin Slammed By AIADMK & BJP For Posing With 'Vel'; NDA Allies Call Out DMK's 'Atheism'

READ | As Sasikala's Treatment Continues After Prison Release, OPS Junior Prays For Her Recovery

High octane drama ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections for the 234 seats are likely to be held in May 2021. A lot of drama ensued in the recent past in the run-up to the elections. Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had intensified the party campaigning for elections which is just months away. Moreover, Superstar Rajinikanth who had announced his entry into politics had to retreat due to health concerns, creating an uproar among the citizens who were awaiting his entry into politics.

Also, two days ago i.e. on Wednesday, VK Sasikala who was said to be a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from imprisonment after serving a 4-year jail term for corruption. It remains pertinent to be seen how Sasikala's end of jail term and her possible entry into politics can shape the outcome of elections. At present, Sasikala is admitted to Bengaluru's Victoria Memorial hospital and is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Also in a surprising move, the Tamil Nadu government converted Jayalalitha's palatial home in Chennai's Poes Garden into a memorial just a day after Sasikala was released from jail. Sasikala had lived in the house as the Jayalalitha's companion until her death in 2016.

After Jayalalitha's death, Sasikala had chosen E Palaniswamy against O Paneerselvam (OPS), who rebelled against Sasikala's leadership in AIADMK. However, after Sasikala's departure for jail, E Palaniswamy became the chief minister and OPS, the deputy, with no place for Sasikala as she was removed from the post of AIADMK's general secretary.

READ | Rajinikanth Aide Arjunamurthy To Launch Own Party For Tamil Nadu Polls; Seeks Blessings

READ | Rahul Gandhi Affirms Faith In Tamil Nadu Ally DMK: 'Will Stop RSS Ideology From Entering'