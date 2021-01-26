Stalin Slammed By AIADMK & BJP For Posing With 'Vel'; NDA Allies Call Out DMK's 'Atheism'

DMK supremo MK Stalin came under the fire of the ruling AIADMK and BJP after he was spotted holding a 'Vel' during gram sabha meeting at Ammaiyarkuppam in poll-bound Tamil Nadu on January 23. NDA allies AIADMK and BJP pulled back no punches as MK Stalin was presented with a silver 'Vel' by his party cadre at Tiruttani and claimed that the DMK was pulling off such acts to gain votes. Interestingly, DMK always has projected itself as an atheist party. The 'Vel', a spear-like weapon, is associated with Vel Murugan, a Hindu god.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami labeled Stalin's actions as 'drama' and noted that the story, screenplay, and direction for this drama was written by poll-strategist Prashant Kishor. BJP leader Khushbu Sundar noted that it was 'funny' to see the atheism-wielding DMK to suddenly pick up the 'Vel' and express their love for god, remarking that the saffron party had arrived in Tamil Nadu and that PM Modi's impact was indeed cast on the southern state. Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan noted that the 'Vel' had been pushed back into the hands of the same Stalin & DMK who opposed the 'Vel Yatra', terming the BJP-launched procession to be a success in the state.

DMK's campaign

Flagging issues in sectors like agriculture and education, the DMK launched a campaign titled "WeRejectADMK", and urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections. DMK chief Stalin and senior party functionaries are currently visiting villages and wards and conducting "gram sabhas". The DMK, out of power since 2011, is making a full-throttled bid to storm back and dethrone the AIADMK. Stalin has also stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Stalin, who is eyeing his maiden CM-term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for DMK's campaign.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to a leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

