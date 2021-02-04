TN Govt Closing Jayalalithaa Memorial Before Sasikala's Return: Dinakaran's Insinuation 

AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran claimed that there were many chemical changes taking place in poll-bound Tamil Nadu following the release of his aunt and former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala from Parappana Aghrahara prison. Sasikala was formally released from jail on January 27 after having completed her sentence in the disproportionate assets case following which she was treated and discharged from Victoria hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Even as the former Jaya aide is yet to return to Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the expelled AIADMK leader as it remains to see how she will impact the upcoming polls for the ruling party.

READ | VK Sasikala Set To Return To Tamil Nadu On February 7, AMMK Prepares For Grand Reception

As per reports, the recently inaugurated Jayalalithaa memorial at the Marina beach in Chennai is set to be temporarily closed for some pending construction. However, AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran sensed something fishy behind the EPS-led government's hurriedness in inaugurating the memorial and closing it in a short span of time. Dinakaran pointed out that the memorial for the former CM was inaugurated on the same day as Sasikala was released from the prison and claimed that there were 'chemical changes' taking place in Tamil Nadu post her release. Dinakaran questioned the TN govt for hurriedly closing the memorial as Sasikala is set to return to Tamil Nadu on February 7 and said that the memorial had to be opened in the future and that Sasikala's visit to it cannot be stopped.

READ | AIADMK Functionary In Nilgiris Puts Up Posters Welcoming Back 'general Secretary' Sasikala

Sasikala was lodged in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. Sasikala, who took over the reins of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was later removed from the party by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving a four-year jail term in the case.

READ | Jayalalithaa Memorial Inaugurated In TN By CM EPS

It is pertinent to point out that Sasikala was expelled from the party soon after her conviction in the disproportionate assets case following which her return to the party-fold has also been ruled out on numerous occasions. The suspension of AIADMK functionaries from the party for welcoming back Sasikala from prison indicates the ruling government's no-compromise attitude towards the former Jaya aide. Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu is yet to be charted out and is likely to be decided by her family, as per inputs. Meanwhile, the expelled AIADMK leader is set to stay in Bengaluru after being discharged from the hospital.

READ | Tamil Nadu Minister Slams Sasikala For Using AIADMK Flag & Car Resembling Jayalalithaa's