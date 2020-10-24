SC Lawyer Files Complaint Against Mehbooba Mufti Over 'won't Raise Tricolour' Remark

A day after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she won't raise the national tricolour flag till the time the flag of erstwhile state of J&K isn't restored, a complaint has been filed against her in Delhi. In a letter to Delhi police commissioner, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal has demanded to register a case under sections 121, 151,153A, 295,298, 504,505 including National Honor Act, for her 'derogatory and instigating and against an elected Indian government.'

In the letter, Jindal has said that her remark - 'Dacoits have snatched our flag' is inciting and "intends to create hatred and unrest." Additionally, the letter quotes Mehbooba Mufti and claims that she "intends to show that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of Indian territory and stands as a separate entity. The letter has urged the Delhi CP to lodge FIR against her and take strict action.

BJP wants Mufti's arrest

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP also demanded the arrest of Mufti for her “seditious remarks”. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars. We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. J-K is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in J-K and that is the national flag,” he said.

“I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences,” he added.

Mehbooba Mufti's remark

Addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, Mufti, said that she would raise the Indian tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the state flag forged the relation of the Union territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370.

"They themselves desecrated the Constitution...What do they expect from us? My flag is this (pointing to the flag of erstwhile state of J&K kept on the table in front of her) and our relations with the country’s flag have been established by this flag. When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.

Gupkar alliance

After the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months of detention, mainstream Kashmiri politicians who had signed the Gupkar Declaration on August 4, 2019, met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence and signed a new Gupkar alliance, pledging to bring back Article 370.

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Flanked by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and his son Omar, Abdullah announced the alliance's name has been changed to 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.

On August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. On August 5, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While full-speed 4G mobile internet is yet to be restored to the Valley, the Centre has changed the domicile law of J&K

